Local MLB player update: JU’s Austin Hays out to good start with Orioles this season

Austin Hays of the Baltimore Orioles runs to third base during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced numerous Major League Baseball stars, including hall of famer Chipper Jones (Bolles). There’s still very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4Jax will update players in MLB. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Checking in on how players with area ties are doing in Major League Baseball in 2022. Stats are through May 25 games.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Off to rough start in his first season of a six-year deal with Detroit. Hitting .201 with 12 RBI, 3 HR, 12 RBI.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 1-2 with 5.00 ERA in 17 games. Has 20 Ks in 18 IP. Spent last season with the Blue Jays.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 1-2 in the bigs this season with 8 Ks in 11 IP, 4.91 ERA in 6 games. Was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk on May 23.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 1-3 with 4.32 ERA, 51 Ks in 50 IP.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .269 with 17 RBI, 3 HR, 7 2Bs and 19 runs.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Activated from rehab assignment on May 3 but went back on the 15-day injured list on May 22. Is 1-0 with 3.21 ERA, 15 Ks in 14 IP. Missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .283 with 4 HR, 20 RBI, 18 runs in his fifth season with big league experience. Mainly playing left field for Baltimore.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 5.52 ERA, 20 Ks in 14.2 IP. Spent a month in the bigs from early April to early May, then went back to Triple A for a week and a half before being called back up.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .245 with 12 RBI, 2 HR, 11 runs in 38 games. This is his fourth season in the bigs.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Still going in the bigs. He made his MLB debut in 2008 and was called up from Gwinnett in early April. Is 1-0 with 11 Ks in 10.2 IP, 4.22 ERA in 13 appearances.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Pirates, Free agent signee of Pittsburgh last December. Remains on injured list with hamstring strain after going on it May 7. Hitting .233 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in late April and underwent Tommy John surgery, putting him out for the season. Was 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 8 Ks in 10 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Placed on injured list on May 23 with left wrist inflammation. Hitting .250 with 2 HR, 12 runs scored and 11 RBI this season.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Was hitless in 3 at-bats before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Indians, Hitting .240 with 29 runs, 6 RBI in his fifth season in the bigs.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, First-round draft pick of the Braves in 2000, Wainwright continues to shine. He’s 5-3 with 2.87 ERA, 36 Ks in 47 IP. Came back from the 10-day injured list in mid-May. Not bad for a guy who made his big league debut in 2005.