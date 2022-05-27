Middleburg no-hit in softball state semis, but wins anyway to advance to state title game

The Middleburg softball team was no-hit in its state semifinal debut on Thursday.

That wasn’t a problem with Mallory Forrester in the pitcher’s circle.

The Broncos used a one-hitter and 10 strikeouts from Forrester, some crafty baserunning and a generous call from the home plate umpire to beat Naples 1-0 in the Class 5A state semifinals in Clermont on Thursday. The win sends the Broncos (19-11) into Friday night’s state championship game at 7 against South Lake (19-11).

Win or lose, it marks the final sporting event of the 2021-22 high school sports year for area teams.

The Broncos had never been to the state semifinals before this season but now stand just one win away from winning just the 12th fast-pitch state championship by an area team.

How’d that happen without getting a hit and putting just three runners on base?

Paige Amato drew a walk in the bottom of the second inning, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Madison Wesley and then advanced to third on an infield ground out by Maisy Campbell.

Johnson tried to steal and went down between first and second, allowing Amato to break towards home. Johnson was eventually tagged out at second, but the umpire ruled Amato crossed home before Johnson was tagged out.

A replay showed Johnson was tagged out several steps before Amato crossed the plate. The play stood even after a debate by Naples and that was all Forrester needed. The Flagler College signee shut Naples down from start to finish, allowing just one hit.

Now, the Broncos have a chance to join Clay (2001) and Oakleaf (2017) as the only fast-pitch softball state champions from Clay County.