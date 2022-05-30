Gators earn spot in Women’s College World Series with decisive win

With a spot in the Women’s College World Series on the line, the Florida Gators turned in one of their best performances of the year, run ruling Virginia Tech 12-0 in five innings.

Florida scored in every inning in the game, including plating six in the third to earn the school’s 11th trip to college softball’s biggest stage in Oklahoma City.

The Gators (48-17), limited the Hokies to just two hits thanks to the pitching of Natalie Lugo, who improved to 11-6 on the season. The two-hit shutout is the fourth time the Gators have held an NCAA Super Regional opponent to just two hits and it’s the 11th shutout thrown by UF pitcher’s all-time in a super regional game.

Former Oakleaf High School star Katie Kistler went two-for-two with a walk and scored three runs for the Gators.

Florida will face Oregon State in the first round of the tournament.