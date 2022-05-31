Recognize these names? ESPN list includes several local prospects for 2023 NFL draft

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) is tackled by North Carolina State's Jakeen Harris (6), Tyler Baker-Williams (13) and Cecil Powell (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL draft wrapped up late last month, but it’s never too soon to look at the next crop of pro prospects. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his top 25 list of prospects on Tuesday and expanded that to include the top 10 at each position.

Those top 10 lists include several players with area ties, including Miami tight end Will Mallory, a Providence School grad, and the top local prospect in the Class of 2023, according to Kiper. Here’s a look at where the local prospects rank as well as the top players from regional programs like Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Miami.

ESPN Class of 2023 local NFL draft prospects

Running backs

Rank, Local tie, College

9. DeWayne McBride, Bradford*, UAB

Notable: Breakout season for McBride as a sophomore, with 1,371 rushing yards and 13 TDs.

* Graduated from Ocala Vanguard but also played at Bradford and Fleming Island.

Tight ends

5. Will Mallory, Providence, Miami

Notable: The fifth-year senior had 30 catches for 347 yards and four touchdowns a year ago. His 12 starts, receptions and yardage were all career-bests. Mallory has 1,006 career yards and 11 total TDs.

Centers

9. Kingsley Eguakun, Sandalwood, Florida

Notable: Came into his own last year with the Gators, starting all 13 games. Helped Florida’s rushing attack average 5.5 yards per carry, a number that led the SEC and ranked fourth in the country.

Kickers/punters

9. Jack Podlesny, Glynn Academy, Georgia

Notable: Big part of Bulldogs national title team. Was 22 of 27 on field goal attempts with a long of 49 in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Alabama.

ESPN Class of 2023 regional NFL draft prospects

Numbers shown in parentheses indicate rank in the top 25 overall prospects.

Quarterbacks

Position rank, College, (Overall rank if applicable)

3. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (12)

4. Anthony Richardson, Florida (13)

Fullbacks/H-backs

1. Arik Gilbert, Georgia

Tight ends

9. Darnell Washington, Georgia

Offensive tackles

4. Broderick Jones, Georgia

6. Zion Nelson, Miami

Guards

5. O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Defensive tackles

1. Jalen Carter, Georgia (4)

4. Gervon Dexter, Florida

Inside linebackers

8. Ventrell Miller, Florida

Outside linebackers

5. Nolan Smith, Georgia

9. Robert Beal Jr., Georgia

10. Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

Cornerbacks

3. Kelee Ringo, Georgia (21)

Safeties

8. Rashad Torrence II, Florida

9. Akeem Dent, Florida State

10. Tykee Smith, Georgia

Kickers/punters

5. Lou Hedley, Miami