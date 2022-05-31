Recognize these names? ESPN list includes several local prospects for 2023 NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL draft wrapped up late last month, but it’s never too soon to look at the next crop of pro prospects. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his top 25 list of prospects on Tuesday and expanded that to include the top 10 at each position.
Those top 10 lists include several players with area ties, including Miami tight end Will Mallory, a Providence School grad, and the top local prospect in the Class of 2023, according to Kiper. Here’s a look at where the local prospects rank as well as the top players from regional programs like Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Miami.
ESPN Class of 2023 local NFL draft prospects
Running backs
Rank, Local tie, College
9. DeWayne McBride, Bradford*, UAB
Notable: Breakout season for McBride as a sophomore, with 1,371 rushing yards and 13 TDs.
* Graduated from Ocala Vanguard but also played at Bradford and Fleming Island.
Tight ends
5. Will Mallory, Providence, Miami
Notable: The fifth-year senior had 30 catches for 347 yards and four touchdowns a year ago. His 12 starts, receptions and yardage were all career-bests. Mallory has 1,006 career yards and 11 total TDs.
Centers
9. Kingsley Eguakun, Sandalwood, Florida
Notable: Came into his own last year with the Gators, starting all 13 games. Helped Florida’s rushing attack average 5.5 yards per carry, a number that led the SEC and ranked fourth in the country.
Kickers/punters
9. Jack Podlesny, Glynn Academy, Georgia
Notable: Big part of Bulldogs national title team. Was 22 of 27 on field goal attempts with a long of 49 in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Alabama.
ESPN Class of 2023 regional NFL draft prospects
Numbers shown in parentheses indicate rank in the top 25 overall prospects.
Quarterbacks
Position rank, College, (Overall rank if applicable)
3. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (12)
4. Anthony Richardson, Florida (13)
Fullbacks/H-backs
1. Arik Gilbert, Georgia
Tight ends
9. Darnell Washington, Georgia
Offensive tackles
4. Broderick Jones, Georgia
6. Zion Nelson, Miami
Guards
5. O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Defensive tackles
1. Jalen Carter, Georgia (4)
4. Gervon Dexter, Florida
Inside linebackers
8. Ventrell Miller, Florida
Outside linebackers
5. Nolan Smith, Georgia
9. Robert Beal Jr., Georgia
10. Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
Cornerbacks
3. Kelee Ringo, Georgia (21)
Safeties
8. Rashad Torrence II, Florida
9. Akeem Dent, Florida State
10. Tykee Smith, Georgia
Kickers/punters
5. Lou Hedley, Miami