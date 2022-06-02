As junior year ends, big decision awaits Trinity running back Treyaun Webb

Trinity Christian running back Treyaun Webb looks back at defenders on a 43-yard touchdown run during Thursday night's Class 2A state championship game against Champagnat.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Treyaun Webb is one of the top running backs in the country. Webb helped run the Trinity Christian Conquerors to state championship in 2021.

Now, it’s time for him to tackle a bigger challenge.

College recruitment.

Webb, an All-News4JAX selection last year after a sizzling postseason run, has been on the radar of some big-time college programs since he was in seventh grade.

And he’s finally closing in on ending that process.

“It has been a long process and I’m ready to get it over with,” he said.

Webb was previously committed to Oklahoma to play for then head coach Lincoln Riley. When Riley left the Sooners to take over at USC it left Webb hanging.

“I don’t know why he did me like that. It is what it is though,” he said.

After Riley’s departure, Webb decommitted and reopened his recruitment. Where one opportunity closed another door opened.

“If that wouldn’t have happened I wouldn’t have had a chance to meet coach [Florida’s new head coach Billy] Napier. So, I feel like everything happened for a reason,” Webb said.

Since Napier took over in Gainesville he and his staff have been hot on Webb’s trail. He’s planning to take his official visit to Florida on Friday.

Webb has narrowed his list down to only a few schools — South Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State and Florida.

“I looked down my list and was like, ‘SEC, SEC,’” he said. “I don’t plan for it to happen it just kind of happened.”

As Webb ponders his college decision, he is weighing multiple factors in the process.

“I’m making a decision for the rest of my life, not four years but 40 years,” he said. “Eventually, football is going to end. I’m trying to go to a school that is going to give me the opportunity to excel. My classmate might be the next person to create the new iPhone. You never know.”

A lesser factor in his decision-making will be the rise of Name, Image and Likeness deals. NIL has been the buzz of college football this year. Webb said an NIL would play a role in his decision but won’t be why he picks a school.

“I didn’t realize how big it could get until recently. I’ll say with NIL, it makes it more business. I wouldn’t say it takes the fun out of the game. It kind of does but it kind of doesn’t. You have to say with NIL it could really change a family’s life forever, so I would be lying if I said a NIL deal wouldn’t be a factor in my recruiting but it won’t be the biggest factor.”

One thing that won’t be a factor in his decision are direct messages from fans.

With recruitment becoming more and more of a hot topic for college fanbases, it’s easy to see why any fans would want him to play for their school.

“All my the fanbases from my top schools are passionate fanbases. Florida is the most passionate because they feel like they have a better shot at me because my cousin [Dee Webb] played. It is close to home. I’m not going to let that influence my decision,” he said. “I’m going to do what is best for me, but I’ve been getting a lot of DMs from fans telling to me to come to their school. It comes with it. I appreciate the effort.”