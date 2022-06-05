Gators softball season ends with 8-0 loss to UCLA

(Alonzo Adams, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Florida outfielder Katie Kistler (29) makes a catch in left field for an out during the second inning of the team's NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

The Florida Gators softball season will be remembered as a success, but one that came up just short of a fairy tale ending.

Florida was run-ruled, 8-0 in six innings by UCLA in the Women’s College World Series on Sunday.

The Gators were held to just two hits and the Bruins used a three-run fourth inning and a four-run sixth inning to send Florida home early.

Charla Echols and Cheyenne Lindsey collected the only Florida hits.

Former Oakleaf star Katie Kistler turned in one of the best defensive plays of the series when she robbed the Bruins of a home run in the bottom of the third inning. Kistler finished the season with a .358 batting average, the fourth highest on the team.

B3 | @katie_kistler07 with another 𝘞𝘌𝘉 💎 as she robs her second home run of the season‼️#GoGators



Gators 0 | Bruins 1



pic.twitter.com/t5EFnH5RUo — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) June 5, 2022

The Gators finished the season with a record of 49-18.