Josh Allen’s motto: Helpful off the field, keep improving on it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It has been a busy few days for Josh Allen.
The Jaguars wrap up organized teams activities this week, but over the weekend Allen participated in the Von Miller Pass rush summit. Miller invites some of the top pass rushers around the NFL to work together every offseason.
Allen said the biggest thing he took from the event is to stick to what works.
“Know what works best for you and work on that,” he said. “You should have one [move] that is almost second nature.”
During the busy travel weekend, Allen who is always a nice guy, was able to help a woman in her 70s who was traveling alone.
Flight delays and fear of missing a connection can be more stressful when traveling alone in your 70's. Thankfully, @JoshAllen41_ of the Jacksonville Jaguars was seated next to my mom to reassure her. I am forever grateful for his kindness. She won't stop talking about it.— Juan Carlos Fernandez (@obijuanca) June 4, 2022
After the shoutout, Allen said, “It was just me being me.”
Back in Jacksonville for OTA’s on Monday, Allen was back to business as usual. During select periods, Allen and Travon Walker both worked under close supervision from outside linebacker coach Bill Shuey. Allen said he and Walker hit it off from the first time they met because the No. 1 overall draft pick has an old soul.
“He is like an uncle and also like my little brother,” said Allen.
Allen said that he challenged Walker to break his rookie sack record. Allen racked up 10.5 sacks in 2019 en route to a Pro Bowl selection. Allen seems confident that Walker is up to the task.
“Travon is a double-digit sack guy but he is a rookie, you know what I’m saying, and he has to adjust to the environment of the NFL,” Allen said.
Allen also pointed out that the true test for the rookie will come in training camp once the team puts the pads on.
“When he can play and not think, I think Travon is going to be a freak and I can’t wait to see what he does in training camp,” he said.
If Walker can be the “double-digit sack guy” that Allen believes he is, the combination of Allen and Walker, along with guys like Dawuane Smoot and Arden Key could create a fierce pass rush. If it all does come together, the group will need their own nickname.
“Yeah, Sacksonville, that is dope, but we want to come up with our own identity,” he said.
Notebook
- Bad day for injuries. Jordan Smith and CJ Beathard both had to be helped off the field by trainers. They had to bring the cart out for Beathard.
- Cam Robinson was on the field for OTAs today after missing the earlier open sessions.
- Walker Little worked at right tackle with the second group.
- Jawaan Taylor spent some time at left tackle with the backups
- Jamal Agnew looks close to a return. After working off to the side during early OTA sessions, Agnew was still not in uniform but participating in many of the drills.
- Bad day for Kevin Austin Jr. At one point during a team portion of practice, Beathard targeted him three times in a row and all three were incomplete. Two drops and one catch out of bounds.
- Trevor Lawrence had a solid day. Looked sharp most of the day. He threw one interception to Shaquill Griffin. Lawrence went 1 for 2 during red-zone work, with the touchdown going to Evan Engram.
- Daniel Thomas had a strong day during special teams work.