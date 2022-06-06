Josh Allen’s motto: Helpful off the field, keep improving on it

Josh Allen works during an OTA session on Monday at TIAA Bank Field.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It has been a busy few days for Josh Allen.

The Jaguars wrap up organized teams activities this week, but over the weekend Allen participated in the Von Miller Pass rush summit. Miller invites some of the top pass rushers around the NFL to work together every offseason.

Allen said the biggest thing he took from the event is to stick to what works.

“Know what works best for you and work on that,” he said. “You should have one [move] that is almost second nature.”

During the busy travel weekend, Allen who is always a nice guy, was able to help a woman in her 70s who was traveling alone.

Flight delays and fear of missing a connection can be more stressful when traveling alone in your 70's. Thankfully, @JoshAllen41_ of the Jacksonville Jaguars was seated next to my mom to reassure her. I am forever grateful for his kindness. She won't stop talking about it. — Juan Carlos Fernandez (@obijuanca) June 4, 2022

After the shoutout, Allen said, “It was just me being me.”

Back in Jacksonville for OTA’s on Monday, Allen was back to business as usual. During select periods, Allen and Travon Walker both worked under close supervision from outside linebacker coach Bill Shuey. Allen said he and Walker hit it off from the first time they met because the No. 1 overall draft pick has an old soul.

Ad

“He is like an uncle and also like my little brother,” said Allen.

Allen said that he challenged Walker to break his rookie sack record. Allen racked up 10.5 sacks in 2019 en route to a Pro Bowl selection. Allen seems confident that Walker is up to the task.

“Travon is a double-digit sack guy but he is a rookie, you know what I’m saying, and he has to adjust to the environment of the NFL,” Allen said.

Allen also pointed out that the true test for the rookie will come in training camp once the team puts the pads on.

“When he can play and not think, I think Travon is going to be a freak and I can’t wait to see what he does in training camp,” he said.

If Walker can be the “double-digit sack guy” that Allen believes he is, the combination of Allen and Walker, along with guys like Dawuane Smoot and Arden Key could create a fierce pass rush. If it all does come together, the group will need their own nickname.

Ad

“Yeah, Sacksonville, that is dope, but we want to come up with our own identity,” he said.

Notebook