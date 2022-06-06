New head football coach at Oakleaf after Frank Garis resigns

Oakleaf football coach Frank Garis speaks during an announcement for the Bold City Showcase last year. Garis resigned from the Knights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Oakleaf will open its football season with a new face leading its program after coach Frank Garis resigned the school announced Monday morning.

Principal Matthew Boyack named athletic director Marcus Miller as Oakleaf’s interim head coach. Miller and the current staff will remain in place for the 2022 season.

“While there will undoubtedly be some changes behind how the football program is run under Coach Miller’s leadership, he will bring a calming and consistent leadership that our student-athletes need to be successful for the 2022 season,” Boyack wrote.

“We will keep our current assistant coaches on staff for the 2022 season and look to the Oakleaf community for further assistance and support throughout the year. Once the 2022 season is completed, we will open the position up for applications and conduct a nationwide search for the next Head Football Coach at Oakleaf High School.”

Garis spent four seasons leading Oakleaf, going 23-19 with two playoff appearances. Garis said that he stepped down to take a job in the private sector. He replaced Steve Reynolds, who wasn’t retained following the 2017 season.

Whomever the Knights hire would be the sixth permanent head coach in program history. With four seasons apiece, Garis and Derek Chipoletti are the longest-tenured coaches in Oakleaf history. The school opened in 2010.

Miller was a quarterbacks coach at Oakleaf when he landed his first head coaching job at Englewood in 2012. He spent five seasons with the Rams and finished with a 13-37 record there. Miller also spent a year at Parker after that, going 3-7. He’s been at Oakleaf since 2018 and was elevated to athletic director in 2020.