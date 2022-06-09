Local MLB update: Austin Hays shining; Ben Gamel near return from injury

(Nick Wass, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Checking in on how players with area ties are doing in Major League Baseball in 2022. Stats are through June 8 games.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .200 with 3 HR, 15 RBI, 12 runs scored. News this week from Baez’s former team (the Mets) actually considered releasing him after a thumbs-down incident to the home crowd last year.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 2-3 with 5.40 ERA, 23 Ks in 23.1 IP. Picked up a win against the Cubs on Tuesday night.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 1-2 with 4.91 ERA, 8 Ks in 11 IP this season in the bigs. Back in Triple-A.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 1-4 with 4.41 ERA with 64 Ks in 65.1 IP. Has lost his last 3 decisions.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .257 with 17 RBI, 3 HR, 7 2Bs and 20 runs. Put on 10-day disabled list on May 29 with a left hamstring strain but should start running again soon, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Is 1-0 with 3.18 ERA, 20 Ks in 17 IP. Activated from 15-day injured list on Sunday.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Having the best start among area big leaguers at this point. Hitting .292 with 7 HR, 30 RBI, 27 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 5.52 ERA, 20 Ks in 14.2 IP. Back at Triple-A Albuquerque.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .271 with 6 HR, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Is 1-0 with 16 Ks, 3.95 ERA in 13.2 IP.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list with hamstring strain after going on it May 7. Hitting .233 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in late April and underwent Tommy John surgery, putting him out for the season. Was 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 8 Ks in 10 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Activated from 10-day injured list on Saturday. Hitting .250 with 2 HR, 12 runs scored and 12 RBI this season.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Was hitless in 3 at-bats before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Indians, Hitting .228 with 38 runs scored, 7 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 5-4 with 48 Ks, 2.73 ERA in 66 IP.