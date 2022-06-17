Down on the farm: JU’s Baumann called back up to bigs by Orioles

(Julio Cortez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through June 16 games.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Rookie, ACL White Sox, White Sox, Just began season with his new team. Has thrown an inning with 2 Ks.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Called back up to the bigs on Thursday night. Is 0-4 with 7.71 ERA, 21 Ks in 16.1 IP this season in the minors. Is 1-2 with 4.91 ERA, 8 Ks in 11 IP in the majors this year.

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 2-1 with 9.37 ERA, 17 Ks in 16.1 IP.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 0-3 with 9 Ks, 10.19 ERA in 17.2 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Class-A, Daytona, Reds, Hitting .228 with 1 HR, 6 RBI, 5 stolen bases and 11 runs scored.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Remains unbeaten (3-0) with 21 Ks, 3.78 ERA in 16.2 IP and on 7-day injured list.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .216 with 6 RBI, 9 runs scored and a stolen base.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-1 with 17 Ks, 3.55 ERA in 12.2 IP. Has been on 7-day injured list since June 4.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Remains on 7-day injured list.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 3-1 with 3.68 ERA, 15 Ks in 22 IP.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Class-A, Lake Elsinore, Padres, Hitting .233 with 50 runs scored, 2 HR, 30 RBI and 42 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 4-4 with 27 Ks, 3.13 ERA, 2 saves in 37.1 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 1-1 with 24 Ks, 4.56 ERA, save in 23.2 IP.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 4-1 with 3.26 ERA, 29 Ks in 19.1 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 5-0 with 3.81 ERA, 34 Ks in 26 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Class-A, Salem, Red Sox, Hitting .256 with 30 RBI, 4 HR, 23 runs scored.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has been on 60-day injured list since last October with herniated disc.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .200 with 20 RBI, 5 HR, 27 runs scored. Homered and went 3 for 5 in a Thursday night game against West Michigan.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .235 with 14 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 38 runs scored.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, High-A, Brooklyn, Mets, Hitting .189 with 4 RBI, 3 runs scored.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 1-1 with 11 Ks, 4 saves, 5.40 ERA in 13.1 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .279 with 7 RBI, 7 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 1-3 with 3.86 ERA, 51 Ks in 42 IP.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Has not played this season. Currently on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Has yet to lose a minor league game. Is 6-0 with 39 Ks, save, 2.36 ERA in 42 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .273 with 3 HR, 9 runs scored, 7 RBI. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A. Good start in June (3 for 8, HR).

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Hitting .257 with 22 RBI, 19 runs scored, 4 HR, 3 stolen bases.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Class-A, Lynchburg, Guardians, Was released last week.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .269 with 6 HR, 19 RBI, 13 stolen bases and 32 runs scored.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Hitting .231 with 23 stolen bases, 15 RBI and 52 runs scored.