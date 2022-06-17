Gators Breakdown: Quarterback Jaden Rashada delays decision

Florida's top option at QB will take another week to decide what college he will commit to

Gator Nation was waiting eagerly for quarterback Jaden Rashada to make his decision this coming Saturday, but will have to wait a little longer for his commitment.

David Waters is joined by Gators Breakdown Plus members to give reaction to the news.

