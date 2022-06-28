Gators Breakdown: Sharif Denson commits to Florida

Bartram Trail standout defensive back commits to Florida first year head coach Billy Napier

The string of commits continue for the Gators as Jacksonville, Bartram Trail cornerback Sharif Denson pledges to the Gators.

David Waters breaks down the commitment as well Jacksonville recruiting overall.

