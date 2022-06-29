All-News4JAX softball: Middleburg’s Mallory Forrester dominant, focused when it mattered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Not long after Mallory Forrester had put a bow on the most stunning softball finish in area fast-pitch history, Middleburg fans came with receipts.

Not bad for a second-team All-County pitcher, they said.

Nope, not bad at all.

Forrester, the All-News4JAX player of the year, was as close to perfect in crunchtime as an area softball player has ever been. She took a struggling team in late April and turned it into the best in Class 5A by the time things came to an end. Forrester, a Flagler College signee, didn’t need motivation, but she got plenty of it along the way.

A month earlier, Forrester had been voted a second-team selection on the Clay County all-area team, a slight that fans rehashed over and over as the Broncos celebrated. Forrester went on to earn Class 5A player of the year honors and finished fifth in balloting for the state’s Miss Softball honor. Coach Ashley Houston finished third in top coach voting. Forrester took the local snub in stride, using it as fuel for that spectacular finishing stretch.

“It upset me because I know what I can do. And I know my stats. But honestly, I took it as I have bigger and better things to win,” she said. “And in the very end, I did win those bigger and better things. So, in a way I kind of showed myself off and prove people wrong.”

Through 14 innings of work in the most-tense atmosphere of the season, Forrester was locked into a zone that she didn’t even understand at the time.

By the time she induced a pop-out to shortstop Maisy Campbell to deliver Middleburg a 1-0 win over South Lake in the Class 5A state championship game in Clermont, the ace with tunnel vision had delivered two days of just-about-perfect softball, showing little to no emotion in the process.

She finally allowed herself to celebrate — and exhale — after that final out.

It was all part of Forrester’s laser-focused drive that began years earlier and helped her evolve into a dominant force in the circle. And it’s what helped her in the most pressure-packed moment of her high school career. Forrester believed that she could do it.

“I used to be very unstable with my mental side of the game when I was younger, and then I just decided to turn it around because I knew I had to get things done and I knew I wanted to go places,” Forrester said. “And being able to work through my mental side, being able to show no emotion, it really makes me compete at a higher level, and also kind of kind of shuts down another team if they realize like, ‘Oh, I’m not really giving up.’”

Forrester could be forgiven had she tightened up on the big stage. Two quick outs in the top of the seventh of that championship game made it seem like a title would come easily for the Broncos.

In the blink of an eye, South Lake managed to load the bases. There were nerves, she said, but that’s normal. Forrester said the ability to take the emotion out of that moment and rely on what got her there made the difference. Had she been in that situation earlier in her career, Forrester said that she likely wouldn’t have been as confident in her ability to deliver.

“It’s just a maturity thing. Honestly, when I was out there, like when I got bases loaded, I just thought to myself, ‘like, what am I doing?’ I have two outs,” she said. “It’s just so easy to get that last out. And then when the leading batter came up and I was like ‘OK, I’ve got to get this job done.’ I’ve got to get this over with.”

The Broncos needed every ounce of Forrester’s brilliance for that championship.

The reason — Middleburg had all of one hit across those two games. The Broncos edged dynasty Naples 1-0 in the state semifinals, courtesy of nifty baserunning and a 10-K game from Forrester.

That hit was a huge one, a blast off the bat of Belle Mincey in the title game that served as the lone run. Middleburg’s about-face to end the season was staggering.

After a 3-0 loss to Keystone Heights on April 28, the Broncos were sitting at 11-11 on the season. Forrester wasn’t an everyday pitcher, likely the reason for the all-county snub, splitting outings with Morgan Beckham. But when the Broncos buckled down, they leaned on Forrester and didn’t lost again after April 28.

Forrester was at the forefront of that vicious closing stretch.

In five playoff games, she threw 39 innings, had a no-hitter (Vanguard), back-to-back games of 19 Ks (Gainesville and Lincoln), iced Naples with a one-hitter and then kept South Lake to just six hits in the final.

That’s 66 Ks, 13 hits and two earned runs scattered across five win-or-go-home games.

“I know towards the end of the regular season we had like five or six losses in a row and we were all kind of like, well, like now’s the time to turn around and, you know, do business. And I think that’s the greatest time that we ever had and we made sure that we did fight to the very end.”

All-News4JAX softball

FIRST TEAM

Pos., Player, School, Class, Notable

P, Mallory Forrester, Middleburg, Sr.

All-News4JAX player of the year led Broncos to stunning state championship. Class 5A player of the year. Finished 5th in balloting for Miss Softball. Went 13-5 with 1.08 ERA, 271 Ks in 136 IP. Flagler College signee.

P, Grace Jones, Episcopal, So.

Excellent all-around season. Went 13-7 with 1.11 ERA with 257 Ks in 145 IP. Hit .553 with 2 HR, 17 doubles, 17 RBI, 42 hits and 26 runs scored.

P, Joey Trawick, Providence, Jr.

Went 19-7 for the Stallions with 176 Ks in 161 IP, 1.57 ERA. Fired a perfect game against state champ Middleburg. Also solid at the plate (.350, HR, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored). Tampa commit.

P, Piper Young, Baldwin, Sr.

Continued to mature as a hurler, posting a career-best season (23-3, 1.40 ERA, 136 Ks). Also belted a regional final homer that helped send Indians to first state semi.

C, Sydney Davis, Clay, Sr.

Huge part of Blue Devils team that reached the Class 4A state semifinals. Led team in hits (39), average (.433), RBI (29), doubles (9), triples (3) and homers (3).

IF, Kiley Channell, Keystone Heights, Jr.

Hit .419 with team-best 29 RBI for regional finalist Indians. Excellent in the field at shortstop, too.

IF, Reese Green, West Nassau, So.

Hit .387 for the Warriors and is superb defensively. Versatile, too. Can also play outfield for West Nassau.

IF, Ella Roberson, Providence, Sr.

Led Stallions in average (.456), doubles (11) and hits (36). Had 23 RBI and 5 HRs.

IF, Mariyah Sanchez, Oakleaf, Jr.

Second on the Knights in hitting (.470). Belted 3 HR, scored 26 runs and had 27 RBI.

OF, Khloe Banks, Oakleaf, Sr.

Two-time All-News4JAX selection. Purdue signee hit .398 with team-best 4 HR, 28 RBI and 33 runs scored.

OF, Kylie Hammonds, Creekside, Sr.

Led Knights in batting (.482), doubles (19), RBI (28) and hits (41). Scored 28 runs and added a HR, too. Florida Atlantic signee.

OF, Annabella McClerren, Bolles, Sr.

Best season of her career. Hit .625 with 23 RBI, 15 doubles, 3 HR and 39 runs scored. Primarily a shortstop but can also play in the outfield. Signed with Stetson.

UT, Gabrielle Ellis, Clay, Jr.

Two-time All-News4JAX selection. Pitcher and outfielder. Went 11-5 in the circle with 2 saves. 1.06 ERA, 141 Ks in 111 IP, carrying Blue Devils to 4A state semis. When she wasn’t hitting, she was swinging it (.369, HR, 22 runs scored, 7 RBI).

UT, Cali Hartung, Baldwin, So.

Two-time All-News4JAX selection. Led the Indians in average (.441), doubles (17) and hits (41). Had 4 HRs, 19 RBI and 23 runs scored. Belted a solo HR in 3A state semifinal game.

UT, Sophia Kardatzke, University Christian, So.

Two-time All-News4JAX selection. The most dominant two-way player in the area. Hit a robust .532 with 15 HR, 13 doubles, 41 hits, 48 runs scored and 50 RBI, all team-bests. In the circle, she was 19-8 with 254 Ks, 1.19 ERA in 140.2 IP.

UT, Annalisa Winebarger, Yulee, Sr.

Catcher can also play infield. Helped power the Hornets to their best season by leading them in the Triple Crown categories (.485, 5 HR, 30 RBI). Had 33 hits and scored 19 runs. Coastal Carolina signee,

SECOND TEAM

Pos., Player, School, Class, Notable

P, Peyton Bass, West Nassau, Jr.: Went 13-5 with 1.43 ERA, 119 Ks in 127.2 IP for Warriors.

P, Lily Bennett, Ridgeview, Fr.: Strong debut for the Panthers. Went 13-5 with 1.66 ERA, 117 Ks in 118 IP.

P, Kadence Compton, Fort White, Fr.: Was 16-6 with 1.66 ERA, 212 Ks in 143.2 IP in leading Indians to Class 1A state title game. Hit .388 with 18 RBI, 6 doubles and 4 HR.

P, Carolyn Lasater, Trinity Christian, Sr.: Went 13-8 for the Conquerors, sub 2.00 ERA. Led Trinity at the plate, too, hitting .365 with 19 RBI.

C, Zoe Yaeger, Providence, Jr.: In an area stacked with catching talent, she may wind up as the best. Hit .412 with team-best 6 HR, 25 RBI and 26 runs. Virginia Tech commit.

IF, Wisdom Colbert, First Coast, Jr.: Led the 14-9 Buccaneers in all the major categories (.403, 29 hits, 21 runs scored, 15 RBI, HR).

IF, Lucie McDonald, Bartram Trail, Fr.: Breakout season for the Bears. Hit .440 with 9 HR, 25 RBI, 29 runs scored and 33 hits.

IF, Caiden Oliva, Ponte Vedra, So.: Led a much-improved Sharks team to playoffs, hitting .420 with 6 HR, 32 RBI, 6 doubles, 4 triples and 27 runs scored.

IF, Dacie Watterson, Fletcher, Jr.: Jacksonville commit. Led team in average (.487), homers (4) and runs scored (39). Stole 11 bases and had 11 RBI.

OF, Breezy Burnett, Trinity Christian, Sr.: Multi-year star for the Conquerors. Hit .381 with 34 runs scored, 15 RBI, 2 HR and 5 triples. Career .401 hitter. Minnesota signee.

OF, Ciara Gibson, Oakleaf, Jr.: Led the Knights at the plate (.476). Team-best 29 runs and 40 hits. Drove in 20 runs and belted 3 HR for regional finalist Oakleaf. Liberty commit.

OF, Tatum McCool, Tocoi Creek, Jr.: Tough first year for the Toros, but McCool was a bright spot. Hit .469 with 3 HR, 22 RBI, 11 doubles, 30 hits and 18 runs scored. JU commit. Played outfield, first base and occasionally pitched.

UT, Brooklyn Kennedy, Baker County, Sr.: Led Wildcats with .439 average. Drove in 16 runs and had 29 hits.

UT, Peyton Namyslowski, Episcopal, Sr.: Catcher and first baseman hit .420 with 19 RBI, 29 hits, 2 HR and 8 doubles. Georgia Southwestern signee.

UT, Jazmine Ramos-Merced, Baldwin, 8th: Rising star hit .393 with 10 doubles, 3 HR, 26 RBI in Baldwin’s run to 3A state semifinals.

UT, Emma Wood, Matanzas, Sr.: Embry-Riddle signee was the top player in Flagler County. Hit .647 with 17 RBI, 8 doubles, 6 triples and 3 HR. Had 44 hits and scored 37 runs. Was 6-4 in the circle with 67 Ks, 2.41 ERA in 61 IP.

Honorable mention

Pos., Player, School, Class

P, Molly Albritton, Palatka, So.

OF, Trinity Armstrong, West Nassau, Sr.

IF, Takeirra Bakken, Bradford, Jr.

IF, Ryleigh Booth, Mandarin, Fr.

UT, Macie Bourgholtzer, University Christian, Jr.

IF, Catherine Brewer, Stanton, Fr.

IF, Madison Brown, Fort White, Jr.

OF, Kayla Burmeister, Providence, Sr.

IF, Kendall Catherwood, Creekside, Sr.

OF, Jadyn Chesser, Fleming Island, Sr.

IF, Leah Clark, Union County, Jr.

OF, Gracie Clemons, Fort White, So.

IF, Kinleigh Curry, Fernandina Beach, Fr.

UT, Kate Dell Alba, University Christian, So.

OF, Alleana DeLeon, Bishop Kenny, Sr.

P/IF, Makinley Dowler, St. Augustine, Sr.

C, Sydney English, West Nassau, So.

P, Nia Fisher, First Coast, Jr.

P/IF, Veronica Flynn, St. Johns CD, Jr.

P, Kaitlyn Gilmore, Bishop Kenny, So.

OF, Mary Girgis, Ridgeview, Jr.

P, Vivian Gorey, Hilliard, Sr.

OF, Chloe Gotto, Baldwin, 8th

IF, Kaelyn Hagan, Middleburg, Fr.

UT, Jaleigha Harris, University Christian, So.

P, Presley Harrell, Fletcher, Sr.

P/IF, Megan Jeffers, St. Johns CD, Fr.

OF, Callie Johnston, Fernandina Beach, Sr.

C, Alyssa Julien, First Coast, Sr.

P, Riley Kapparis, Yulee, So.

P/OF, Whitney Kelly, Jackson, Sr.

P, Madison Lagle, Baker County, Sr.

P, Kaci Links, Sandalwood, Jr.

P, Kaylee Martineau, Creekside, So.

C/IF, Leann McCready, Menendez, So.

OF, Hannah McFarland, Bradford, Sr.

C, Rachel McMillian, Bartram Trail, Sr.

IF/OF, Kate Mikle, Ponte Vedra, Jr.

IF, Chesney Miles, Fleming Island, Sr.

UT, Mercedes Miller, St. Augustine, Sr.

IF, Belle Mincey, Middleburg, Sr.

P, Madi Mitzel, Keystone Heights, Sr.

IF, Kendall North, Baldwin, Fr.

IF, Leah Oberkehr, Nease, Sr.

C, Caroline Orum, Bishop Kenny, Sr.

C, Emily Perry, Fletcher, Sr.

P, Mackenzie Pitzer, Paxon, So.

UT, Hannah Rivers, Trinity Christian, So.

IF, Kayla Robinson, Baldwin, Sr.

IF/C, Emily Rohan, Bolles, Sr.

C, Emma Rogel, Keystone Heights, Sr.

IF, Ava Schreiber, Mandarin, So.

IF, Hannah Steedley, Hilliard, Jr.

IF, Zariyah Stripling, Jackson, Jr.

UT, K.J. Strub, Bartram Trail, So.

P, Anastasia Suhetskis, Mandarin, Sr.

IF, Jenna Swift, Fernandina Beach, Jr.

IF, Chasee Townsend, Sandalwood, Jr.

OF, Angela Tucker, Union County, Jr.

P, Sarah Wicker, Ponte Vedra, Jr.

P/IF, Gabrielle Wiseman, Clay, Sr.

OF, Tamia Young, Union County, Jr.