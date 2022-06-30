Gators Breakdown: Sharif Denson wants to be part of bringing Florida back

Sharif Denson can fit in various ways in the Florida defensive backfield.

Florida had family relationships and location working in their favor for reasons Bartram Trail defensive back Sharif Denson committed to the squad, but Denson also wants to be among players that bring Florida back to prominence.

David Waters is joined by News4Jax Sports Editor Justin Barney to sit down with Denson about his commitment to Florida and and what kind of player we will see on the field.

