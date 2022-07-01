Local MLB update: Javy Baez gets the bat going again for Tigers

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Checking in on how players with area ties are doing in Major League Baseball in 2022. Stats are through June 29 games.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .222 with 7 HR, 22 runs scored and 25 RBI. Continues to raise averaged after horrific start. Had 9-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday, but bounced back with 3 hits in his next 2 games. Hitting .379 (11 for 29) in his last 7 games.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 2-3 with 4.73 ERA, 29 Ks in 32.1 IP.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP this season in the bigs. Back in Triple-A.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 1-6 with 4.09 ERA with 77 Ks in 88 IP. Struggles continue, with 5 consecutive losses.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .257 with 17 RBI, 3 HR, 7 2Bs and 20 runs. Currently on injury rehab assignment in Indianapolis.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Is 2-0 with 2.79 ERA, 31 Ks in 29 IP. Came off 10-day injured list with COVID last Thursday. Solid 6 IP with 6 Ks, only a hit allowed in a Wednesday night win at Arizona.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .279 with 45 RBI, 11 HR, 39 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 5.52 ERA, 20 Ks in 14.2 IP. Back at Triple-A Albuquerque.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .278 with 10 HR, 32 RBI and 30 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Is 1-2 with 22 Ks, 4.58 ERA in 17.2 IP.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list with hamstring strain after going on it May 7. Hitting .233 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in late April and underwent Tommy John surgery, putting him out for the season. Was 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 8 Ks in 10 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .241 with 5 HR, 20 runs scored and 17 RBI this season.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Was hitless in 3 at-bats before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .202 with 44 runs scored, 9 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 6-5 with 76 Ks, 3.07 ERA in 91 IP.