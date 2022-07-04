Former Providence, Gators forward Patric Young recovering after car crash

Florida center Patric Young scores early against one of the tournament's Cinderella teams,No. 11 Dayton, in Saturday's NCAA Elite 8 game in Memphis' FedEx Forum.

Former Providence High School and Florida Gators basketball player Patric Young is recovering after being involved in a serious single-car crash in Nebraska.

Young, who now works as an analyst on SEC Network, was hospitalized in South Dakota, according to Yankton.net, the website for The Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan.

According to the paper, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the accident at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the report, Young, 30, was driving, when he approached an intersection and applied his breaks. “Young didn’t believe he would be able to stop in time and turned to his left, causing the pickup to lose traction and slide sideways across 881 Road. After crossing the roadway, the pickup rolled over once and settled on its wheels. Young and another individual subsequently contacted Knox County authorities,” the paper wrote.

Young did not have a seat belt on. The passenger was not injured.

Young posted on Twitter this weekend:

Don’t take any moment or day for granted! I will strive to keep you guys updated. I am so thankful to have a mom that has been an ICU nurse for over 25years and my sister that has been a PT for 7. If you have my fathers contact into please reach out and give him a call or a text — Patric Young (@PatricYoung4) July 3, 2022

While at Florida, Young scored in double figures and grabbed more than six rebounds per game three straight years, including an 11-points, 6.2 rebounding average his senior year. He was the SEC defensive player of the year in 2014, his senior year and was a three-time SEC scholar-athlete of the year.

He was a three-year starter in Gainesville. He spent four seasons playing in Europe after his college career.