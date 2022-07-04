Gators Breakdown: Florida picks up pledge from DL T.J. Searcy

Gators continue to hit the defensive trenches

Defensive lineman, T.J. Searcy, provided his own fireworks on the 4th of July as he commits to the Florida Gators.

David Waters breaks down the pledge and other recruiting storylines for the Gators.

