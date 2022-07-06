Gators Breakdown: Preview magazines show an improved Florida

While big results aren't expected, college football preview magazines expect Florida to be improved in 2022.

The summer months are here and football is right around the corner! No better indication of that than college football preview magazines are on the shelves. The two most popular, Athlon and Lindy’s, both expect an improved Florida Gators squad under Billy Napier.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles to dive into the previews and share what opposing coaches; thoughts on the Gators.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Ad

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher