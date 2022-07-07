Local MLB update: Big week at the plate for Nathaniel Lowe

(Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.

Checking in on how players with area ties are doing in Major League Baseball in 2022. Stats are through July 6 games.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .211 with 7 HR, 24 runs scored and 28 RBI. Cooled off over the past week (3 for 22).

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 3-3 with 4.50 ERA, 32 Ks in 34 IP.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP this season in the bigs. Back in Triple-A where he’s winless (0-5).

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 1-6 with 4.15 ERA with 82 Ks in 93.1 IP. Hasn’t won since April 30.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .260 with 18 RBI, 3 HR, 8 2Bs and 20 runs. Activated from injury rehab assignment in Indianapolis on July 5.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Is 2-1 with 3.34 ERA, 36 Ks in 35 IP. Came off 10-day injured list with COVID last Thursday. Lost first game of season on July 5.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .267 with 45 RBI, 11 HR, 40 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 5.17 ERA, 20 Ks in 15.2 IP. Was called up on July 4, logged an inning of work and then optioned back to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 6.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Big week for Lowe. He’s 8 for 24 since our last check in, with a pair of HR and 5 RBI in that span. Hitting .285 with 12 HR, 37 RBI and 34 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Is 2-2 with 25 Ks, 4.12 ERA in 19.2 IP.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list with hamstring strain after going on it May 7. Hitting .233 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in late April and underwent Tommy John surgery, putting him out for the season. Was 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 8 Ks in 10 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .264 with 5 HR, 23 runs scored and 19 RBI this season. Is 6 for 15 (.400) over the last week.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Was hitless in 3 at-bats before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .194 with 44 runs scored, 10 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 6-6 with 81 Ks, 3.26 ERA in 96.2 IP.