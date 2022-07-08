Gators Breakdown: Stokes, Webb commit to Florida | Denny Thompson breaks down Stokes

Two of the top recruits around Jacksonville pledge to the Gators

The 904 was good to the Gators’ class of 2023 on Thursday as QB Marcus Stokes and RB Treyaun Webb commit to Florida.

David Waters breaks down the commitments and is joined by Stokes’ QB trainer, Denny Thompson, to break down Stokes’ commitment and game.

