Gators Breakdown: Future of the SEC | 2023 Florida Gators recruiting rankings update

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says the SEC is in a strong place.

SEC Media Days kicks off with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey displaying the power of the conference.

David Waters shares Sankey’s thoughts on the SEC strength, expansion, and scheduling. Also, Dave glances at the updated recruiting rankings for the class of 2023.

