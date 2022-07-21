Gators Breakdown: Napier, Gators ‘learning their place’ in year one | Richardson connecting as a leader

Billy Napier and Anthony Richardson lead the way in coach's first season

Billy Napier came to SEC Media Days as one of the new faces in the conference, and displayed to the country, the same message he has since he took the Florida job… There is a lot going on in year one of taking over as Gators head coach.

David Waters shares Napier’s thoughts on laying the foundation to bring the Gators back to prominence and what it takes to get there. One way for the Gators to get there in year one? Quarterback Anthony Richardson.

David Waters

