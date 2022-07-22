Down on the farm: Five hurlers remain perfect in the minors as season hits midway point

(Terrance Williams, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through July 20 games.

How locals are faring in the minor leagues

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, High-A, Winston-Salem, White Sox, Is 1-0 with 18 Ks, 0.84 ERA, save in 10.2 IP in 11 games this season.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 1-5 with 4.60 ERA, 40 Ks in 31.1 IP this season in the minors. Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP in the majors this year.

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 2-1 with 8.88 ERA, 24 Ks in 24.1 IP.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-3 with 24 Ks, 7.36 ERA in 29.1 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .256 with 3 HR, 16 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 21 runs scored.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Remains unbeaten (3-0) with 21 Ks, 3.78 ERA in 16.2 IP and on 7-day injured list.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .227 with 18 RBI, 14 runs scored and 2 SBs. Has homered in back-to-back games and now has 5 HRs on the season.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-1 with 17 Ks, 3.55 ERA in 12.2 IP. Has been on 7-day injured list since June 4.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Transferred from 7-day injured list to 60-day injured list on June 25.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 4-1 with 4.15 ERA, 28 Ks in 34.2 IP.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Fort Wayne, Padres, Hitting .226 with 71 runs scored, 5 HR, 46 RBI and 53 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 5-5 with 43 Ks, 2.91 ERA, 2 saves in 52.2 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 3-1 with 42 Ks, 3.35 ERA, save in 40.1 IP.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 4-2 with 3.30 ERA, 42 Ks in 30 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 6-0 with 4.35 ERA, 55 Ks in 39.1 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .264 with 44 RBI, 8 HR, 35 runs scored.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has been on 60-day injured list since last October with herniated disc.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .212 with 28 RBI, 8 HR, 37 runs scored.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .249 with 18 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 44 runs scored. Placed on 7-game injured list on July 5.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Class-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Hitting .240 with 8 RBI, 11 runs scored. Put on 7-day injured list July 10.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 2-3 with 24 Ks, 5 saves, 3.91 ERA in 25.1 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .286 with 11 RBI, 14 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 2-3 with 3.90 ERA, 69 Ks in 55.1 IP. Put on 7-day injured list on July 4.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Has not played this season. Currently on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Has yet to lose a minor league game. Is 7-0 with 64 Ks, save, 2.38 ERA in 68 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .321 with 4 HR, 14 runs scored, 12 RBI. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A. Remains on 7-day injured list.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Is 4-0 with 39 Ks, 1.62 ERA in 39 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Hitting .244 with 27 RBI, 27 runs scored, 5 HR, 4 stolen bases.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .264 with 9 HR, 30 RBI, 23 stolen bases and 47 runs scored. Has homered twice in his last four games and driven in four runs in that span.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Hitting .239 with 28 stolen bases, 28 RBI and 74 runs scored.