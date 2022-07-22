84º

Gators Breakdown: Florida predicted to finish 4th in the SEC East

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, Anthony Richardson, SEC
Gators picked to finish behind Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee in Billy Napier's first season.

SEC Media Days is capped off as the media submits their selections for predicted order of finish. It comes as no surprise that the Gators have been pegged to finish fourth in the SEC East.

David Waters shares his thoughts and his predicted order of finish. Also, on this episode:

  • Peter Burns (SEC Network) and Braden Gall (Athlon Magazine) give their thoughts on Billy Napier and Florida
  • Florida’s Preseason All-SEC selections
  • Richard Gouraige and Ventrell Miller from SEC Media Days

