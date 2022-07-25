Jaguars training camp notebook: All eyes on Trevor as team opens up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Time to load the boys on the bus and go camping. Training camp has officially started in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars are busing over from TIAA Bank Field every morning to the Episcopal Knight Sports Complex for camp. The setup is phenomenal. This is my fourth Jaguars training camp and this has by far the best setup I have seen.
Four training camps seem like a small sample size, so I’ll defer to our News4JAX sports photographer and producer Kevin Talley who has been to every Jaguars training camp. He said “this is the best setup they have ever had for us [media].”
Part of that setup means some great angles to observe the action. Day 1 is not exactly the most compelling of practices as the team is still in the acclimation period. All eyes, of course, are on No. 16 for every throw.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows there will be some high expectations of him this season. And that’s good.
“I don’t plan on having a bad year,” he said.
Those words should be music to everyone’s ears.
Trevor tracker
7 on 7
3 for 5, with incomplete passes to Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones Jr.
11 on 11
3 for 3, including a nice pass to Christian Kirk.
There will be interesting position battles throughout camp. One player in a bit of an interesting spot is former first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson. He has not gotten off to a fast start in his career as Chaisson heads into his third season. Chaisson said he likes the new scheme. Josh Allen said that the sacks for Chaisson are on the way.
“They coming!,” Allen said.
Notebook
- James Robinson is not starting camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. That is good news. It means the running back is close to returning to the field, possibly in mid-August. Robinson suffered a season-ending torn Achilles last year.
- Rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd will miss the beginning of training camp while he nurses a hamstring injury. Lloyd was still on the field at camp taking “mental reps.”
- CJ Beathard did not throw during any team periods. That meant extra reps for Jake Luton.
- Jamal Agnew is still not full strength. He is working with trainers as they continue to ease him back after a season-ending hip injury.
- Andre Cisco lined up with the starting defensive backs during team periods.
- Jawaan Taylor took the reps at right tackle with the starting group.
- LaJuan Winningham made the catch of the day by far. Good start to camp for the undrafted rookie. He will need more wow plays like that if he is going to earn a roster spot.
- The low point of the day by far came during 7 on 7. Trevor Lawrence with an absolute heater over the middle to Marvin Jones Jr. But it went right through Jones’ hands. [insert flashbacks to last season]
- Shaquill Griffin was ready to hit today. Even though the team did not have pads on Griffin laid a solid thud on Snoop Connor after he caught a short pass.
- Travis Etienne picked up right where he left off last training camp. The speed is back now he needs to show he can use it in games.
- The tight end will be one of the most competitive spots on the roster. Evan Engram and Dan Arnold both caught multiple passes, while youngsters like Gerrit Prince look smooth and flash some potential.
- Grant Morgan, the undrafted free agent from Arkansas is visibly shorter than the rest of the linebackers, but I was impressed by his movement skills through drills.
- Benjie Franklin flashed some nice closing speed for a pass breakup during 11 on 11. It was electric. Sorry, I couldn’t resist making a bad Ben Franklin joke.