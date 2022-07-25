Jaguars training camp notebook: All eyes on Trevor as team opens up

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks following the first day of training camp Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Time to load the boys on the bus and go camping. Training camp has officially started in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are busing over from TIAA Bank Field every morning to the Episcopal Knight Sports Complex for camp. The setup is phenomenal. This is my fourth Jaguars training camp and this has by far the best setup I have seen.

Four training camps seem like a small sample size, so I’ll defer to our News4JAX sports photographer and producer Kevin Talley who has been to every Jaguars training camp. He said “this is the best setup they have ever had for us [media].”

Part of that setup means some great angles to observe the action. Day 1 is not exactly the most compelling of practices as the team is still in the acclimation period. All eyes, of course, are on No. 16 for every throw.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows there will be some high expectations of him this season. And that’s good.

“I don’t plan on having a bad year,” he said.

Those words should be music to everyone’s ears.

Trevor tracker

7 on 7

3 for 5, with incomplete passes to Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones Jr.

11 on 11

3 for 3, including a nice pass to Christian Kirk.

There will be interesting position battles throughout camp. One player in a bit of an interesting spot is former first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson. He has not gotten off to a fast start in his career as Chaisson heads into his third season. Chaisson said he likes the new scheme. Josh Allen said that the sacks for Chaisson are on the way.

“They coming!,” Allen said.

Notebook