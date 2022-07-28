Bolles grad Tee Mitchell relishing his time in the coaching mix with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The path from the high school football field to the NFL sidelines can be a long ride. But for former Bolles star Arterrious “Tee” Mitchell, his road to the coaching ranks got a jump start this week.

Mitchell is one of eight coaching hopefuls getting the chance to learn the ropes during the Jaguars training camp as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

Designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches, all 32 NFL clubs participate each year.

It’s a chance to get some exposure to the NFL game from a coaching perspective — and to develop connections with current coaches in the league.

And for Mitchell, it’s a chance to do all of that in his hometown.

“It’s amazing,” Mitchell said. “Growing up a couple minutes away from the stadium, getting the chance to come back here in the Bill Walsh fellowship and help a minority owner, a minority coordinator and working with (position coach) DeShea Townsend, you really can’t beat that. Giving guys like myself a chance to get out here and show what we can do, see if we can get in an NFL pipeline. It’s really a dream and I’m doing it at home. You can’t ask for better.”

After Mitchell’s senior year at Bolles — he ran for 1,027 yards and 21 touchdowns — he went to Mercer, where he set a school record with 2,660 yards rushing and scored 27 touchdowns in college. That’s where his playing career came to an end and his coaching path began.

“Corky Rogers, really, like a father figure to me,” Mitchell said. “And he really is the reason I got into coaching. As a kid you dream about playing for him. Then once your playing days are over, being able to coach for him. The work’s just begun. Started Bill Walsh Fellowship. Hopefully it’s something we can do long term and see where it goes from there.”

After graduating from Mercer in 2019, Mitchell served as a scouting associate with the Jaguars, where he assisted the personnel staff in several areas. In 2020, he was the defensive backs coach at West Georgia and spent the 2021 season on the staff at Duke as an offensive analyst. He currently serves as the running backs coach at Edward Waters University.

Mitchell hopes someday he’ll land on an NFL staff.

“Back in 2019, I was in the scouting department which is a great opportunity. To be back out here coaching, do what I love to do in the city I love, it’s personal. Honestly, it’s personal,” Mitchell said. “I want to see this city win more than anything and this team. It really is like a ‘wow’ moment every time I step on the field.”