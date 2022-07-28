Jaguars training camp notebook: Defense gives offense problems on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars have made it through their first stretch of training camp.

The team is set to have Friday off before getting back on the field Saturday and putting the pads on Sunday. Thursday was the first rough day for the Jaguars offense as a whole. This early camp time in just shorts and helmets is geared towards the offense excelling, but the defense was able to dominate the action this time around.

Trevor tracker

6-15 passing, INT, 4 TD’s passing (they went to Evan Engram, Laquon Treadwell, Christian Kirk and Ryquell Armstead); and a rushing TD.

This is the first time the Trevor tracker has featured touchdowns because it is the first time though camp that the Jaguars have spent time doing red zone work. This is not the day you want Lawrence and the offense to struggle. But even before the red zone drills started it was a rough day. During individual periods, the ball seemed to hit the ground more than on any other day of camp.

Ad

The good news of this equation is the development of the defense into a unit to be able to give the offense these sorts of problems.

Notebook

On the injury front, Devin Lloyd is still sidelined. James Robinson is still sidelined. CJ Beathard is still only working during individual portions of practice.

Laquon Treadwell with another good day. Treadwell may be the most consistent receiver on the roster. He hauled in one of Trevor’s TDs.

The day that Doug Pederson said “I love tight ends” — definitely meme material — turned out to be rough for tight ends. Dan Arnold in particular. He dropped some gimmie passes. He had been having a solid camp up until Thursday.

Jawaan Taylor missed Thursday’s practice, setting up Walker Little with a huge opportunity. Little looked as good as an offensive tackle can without pads. He moves well in space. The real tests for him will start next week.

Play of the day

It was the Shaq attack! Shaq Quarterman deflects a pass intended for Evan Engram and Shaquill Griffin intercepts it.

Quarterman has gotten his opportunity to step into the starting lineup while Lloyd is sidelined and the former Oakleaf star has had a good showing even earning positive reviews from Pederson.