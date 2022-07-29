Gators Breakdown: Four star CB Ja’Keem Jackson commits to the Florida Gators

Jackson kicks off what should be a busy few days on the recruiting trail for Florida

In what is expected to be a busy week on the recruiting trail for Florida, it gets started with the expected commitment of four cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson pledging to the Gators.

David Waters breaks down Jackson’s commitment and what type of player the defense is picking up.

