Gators Breakdown: Florida stays hot on the trail with commitments from 4 stars Jordan Castell and Andy Jean

The Florida Gators receive good news on the recruiting trail for the third consecutive day as four stars DB Jordan Castell and WR Andy Jean commit.
David Waters breaks down their decisions as the Gators continue to climb in the rankings.
