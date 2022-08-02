Jaguars training camp notebook: Scaled down practice as team gets ready for Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars inside linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) runs through a drill as wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) looks on during an NFL football practice, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are set to take the field for their first preseason game on Thursday night. Tuesday’s practice was a glorified walkthrough.

The big news from the day was the absence of Travis Etienne, who missed the practice with an “illness.” Before practice, Doug Pederson disclosed that Etienne would not play in Thursday’s preseason game against the Raiders in Canton, Ohio.

Pederson also said that Trevor Lawrence and CJ Beathard would not play. Jake Luton will make the start at QB. While Pederson offered clarification for those three players, he did leave it up in the air that some starters will play. I’d expect to see the majority of the rookie class get extensive playing time.

Who will have the most playing time?

Jake Luton

On offense, I expect Luton to play the most snaps of anyone as the team will try to get a good look at if he can be their QB3.

Gregory Junior

On defense, it is a little bit more difficult but my belief is that Junior will get some extensive playing time. The rookie has struggled at times during camp. If I was making cuts right now, he would be on the outside looking in.

Players to watch

Snoop Conner

The rookie running back has had back-to-back strong practices. Doug Pederson said before Tuesday’s practice that he wanted to see Conner start to stack up those good days. He has shown some good vision and should be in line for a heavy workload Thursday night.

Jeff Cotton

A year ago, Cotton had a strong preseason game against the Cowboys. Fast forward to now and Cotton is firmly in the thick of the battle at receiver. He has made some nice plays during practice and shown some explosive ability.

LuJuan Winningham

I am firmly on the Winningham hype train. He has made plays day in and day out on the practice field. If he can have a similar impact during in-game action, Winningham should see himself moving up the depth chart.

Benjie Franklin

Another undrafted free agent who has shown up early in camp is Franklin. Every day it feels like Franklin finds a way to make a play in practice. Franklin told me he ran a 4.31 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day so he has got some serious speed to work with. Franklin said he is excited for Thursday night since it will be his first NFL game. “I’m definitely getting butterflies,” said Franklin.

De’Shaan Dixon

This is another young defensive player who has shown up in camp. The Jaguars are thin at outside linebacker after Walker and Allen. The Norfolk State product has shown some potential making pays during 1 on 1 and team periods that make him worth monitoring during the game.

Notebook