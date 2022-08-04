Gators Breakdown: Florida players and coaches break down scheme and philosophy

Both sides of the ball give insight on how the Gators may look this fall.

Gators players and coaches share what the team may look like this season as fall camp starts.

David Waters reacts to what OL O’Cyrus Torrence, DL Gervon Dexter, OC Rob Sale, DC Patrick Toney, and Co-DC Sean Spencer had to say on scheme and philosophy for this year’s team.

