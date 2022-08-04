Local MLB update: Clevinger gets back in the win column

(Ron Schwane, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger celebrates after striking out Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Checking in on how players with area ties are doing in Major League Baseball in 2022. Stats are through Aug. 3 games.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .221 with 10 HR, 38 runs scored and 40 RBI.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 3-3 with 4.12 ERA, 47 Ks in 43.2 IP.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP this season in the bigs. Back in Triple-A where he’s 1-5.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 1-6 with 4.30 ERA with 93 Ks in 106.2 IP. Hasn’t won since April 30.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .237 with 24 RBI, 4 HR, 12 doubles, 28 runs.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Is 3-3 with 3.13 ERA, 59 Ks in 60.1 IP. Ended three-game losing skid with win over Rockies on Aug. 1.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .258 with 47 RBI, 12 HR, 49 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 5.60 ERA, 23 Ks in 17.2 IP. Recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on July 26 and optioned back three days later.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .282 with 15 HR, 45 RBI and 45 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Is 2-2 with 26 Ks, 4.15 ERA in 21.2 IP. Was put on 15-day injured list with calf muscle strain on July 13.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list with hamstring strain after going on it May 7. Hitting .233 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in late April and underwent Tommy John surgery, putting him out for the season. Was 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 8 Ks in 10 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .270 with 5 HR, 36 runs scored and 24 RBI this season.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Was hitless in 3 at-bats before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .214 with 53 runs scored, 20 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 8-8 with 103 Ks, 3.11 ERA in 130.1 IP.