Photo gallery: Pro Football Hall of Fame induction day honors Boselli, Butler

It was a historic weekend in Canton, Ohio with Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli and Jacksonville native LeRoy Butler both being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It was an unforgettable day for two men from the River City.

Former Jaguars start left tackle Tony Boselli and longtime Packers safety LeRoy Butler, a Jacksonville native, were two of the eight men inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon.

News4JAX was in Canton, Ohio this week for the Hall of Fame game between the Jaguars and Raiders, and for the induction ceremony. Take a look at the photo gallery above from Leroy Tyler to see some of the Hall of Fame sights, as well as a good number of Jaguars fans who made the trip for the historic day.

