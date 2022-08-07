Jaguars training camp notebook: Defense brings hard hits, intensity to Sunday practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars were back in action Sunday morning and trying to fix things after a tough preseason opener against the Raiders.

Coach Doug Pederson said that the 27-11 loss to Las Vegas was a feeling out process for the team and the coaching staff.

“Never as good as you think, it’s never as bad as you think. There were some good individual efforts out there during the game. I think there’s still, there’s a lot of things we got to clean up. It just comes down to fundamentals and details.”

It was a crash course for the Jaguars in getting a game plan ready for the Raiders. Jacksonville had just eight training camp practices before the Thursday night game in Canton, Ohio. Pederson said the first slice of camp was getting things built out as far as plays and familiarity of the playbook. As the preseason continues, expect to see a greater expansion of the game plan.

Jacksonville (0-1) hosts Cleveland on Friday night in the second preseason game of the season.

“The installations as far as putting in the information is tapering off now so we can continue to go back and fine tune assignments, alignments, the details of routes, run game, the fits for the offensive line, things like that,” Pederson said. “And that’s what you got to see and that’s where the constant improvement needs to start showing up here in these next several weeks before the regular season.”

