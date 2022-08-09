Gators Breakdown: Florida focusing on improving tackling and penalties | Gators not ranked in Coaches Poll

Florida head coach Billy Napier is putting a big emphasis on two key factors that doomed the Gators last season.

If the Gators are to improve from last season, two factors will come into play… tackling and penalties.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters reacts to what Billy Napier, linebackers Amari Burney and Derek Wingo, and tight end Dante Zanders had to say in improving in those areas. Also, hear from running back Nay’Quan Wright on bouncing back from a late season injury.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Ad

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher