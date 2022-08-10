Jaguars training camp notebook: Light day as team gets in final prep before Browns game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will play their second preseason game of the year on Friday against the Browns.
On Wednesday, the team wrapped up their final practice of the week. It was a glorified walkthrough as the team hit the field in just shorts.
The biggest news of the day came before practice officially got underway. Doug Pederson announced that Trevor Lawrence and the starters will play on Friday night.
QB tracker
Trevor Lawrence (9 of 12 in 7-on-7 drills; 20 for 24 during 11 on 11).
CJ Beathard (3 of 7 during 7-on-7 drills; 7 for 19 during 11 on 11).
Jake Luton (N/A).
EJ Perry (1 of 2 in 7-on-7 drills; 3 for 5 during 11 on 11).
Lawrence had a surgical type of day on the football field. With Christian Kirk watching from the sideline, Zay Jones and Laquon Treadwell both picked up the slack by making some big catches for the second-year quarterback.
Notebook
- Christian Kirk sat out practice with a rolled ankle.
- Devin Lloyd is expected to return to the field next week. Lloyd did some position drills with the team on Wednesday but sat out team drills.
- Ryan Santoso looks to have the early edge in the kicking battle. Elliot Fry missed a kick from 50-plus yards for the second day in a row. Fry missed two kicks on the day while Santoso only missed one.
- Laviska Shenault worked with trainers off to the side. He is still nursing an injury.
- Tyson Campbell has looked like the Jaguars best cornerback through training camp. Lawrence took a shot deep to Zay Jones, but Campbell broke it up. The pass looked a little underthrown and Joens wanted a flag for pass interference but the ref didn’t throw one. Campbell’s side of the field has been a no fly zone.
- Keep an eye on Tim Jones and Jeff Cotton. Jaguars wide receiver coach Chris Jackson pointed them out as receivers who are making a strong push to earn a spot on the roster.