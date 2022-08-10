Jaguars training camp notebook: Light day as team gets in final prep before Browns game

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass during training camp on July 27, 2022 at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will play their second preseason game of the year on Friday against the Browns.

On Wednesday, the team wrapped up their final practice of the week. It was a glorified walkthrough as the team hit the field in just shorts.

The biggest news of the day came before practice officially got underway. Doug Pederson announced that Trevor Lawrence and the starters will play on Friday night.

QB tracker

Trevor Lawrence (9 of 12 in 7-on-7 drills; 20 for 24 during 11 on 11).

CJ Beathard (3 of 7 during 7-on-7 drills; 7 for 19 during 11 on 11).

Jake Luton (N/A).

EJ Perry (1 of 2 in 7-on-7 drills; 3 for 5 during 11 on 11).

Lawrence had a surgical type of day on the football field. With Christian Kirk watching from the sideline, Zay Jones and Laquon Treadwell both picked up the slack by making some big catches for the second-year quarterback.

