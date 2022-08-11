74º

Gators Breakdown: Report - Pearsall day-to-day | Napier on QBs

David Waters, News4Jax

Transfer wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is expected to be a difference maker for the Gators' offense (Hannah White , UAA Communications)

The Gators received an injury scare earlier this week with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, but Jacob Rudner (Swamp 247) reports that the transfer is now listed as day-to-day.

Join David Waters as he gives the latest update on Pearsall and other storylines surrounding fall camp.

Topics include:

  • Heavener Center opening
  • Florida, Georgia hosting recruits in Jacksonville
  • Napier on QBs

