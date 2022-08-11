Gators Breakdown: Report - Pearsall day-to-day | Napier on QBs

Transfer wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is expected to be a difference maker for the Gators' offense

The Gators received an injury scare earlier this week with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, but Jacob Rudner (Swamp 247) reports that the transfer is now listed as day-to-day.

Join David Waters as he gives the latest update on Pearsall and other storylines surrounding fall camp.

Topics include:

Heavener Center opening

Florida, Georgia hosting recruits in Jacksonville

Napier on QBs

