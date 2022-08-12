Down on the farm: Ferguson on the move to Red Sox; JU’s Santana now 10-1

(John Minchillo, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through Aug. 11 games.

How locals are faring in the minor leagues

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, High-A, Winston-Salem, White Sox, Is 2-0 with 29 Ks, 1.0 ERA, 2 saves in 16.1 IP in 17 games this season. Is 14-5 in his minor league career.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Pirates, Recent second-round draft pick has not been placed in the minors after signing. Will miss the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 1-5 with 4.57 ERA, 58 Ks in 43.1 IP this season in the minors. Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP in the majors this year.

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 4-1 with 7.63 ERA, 31 Ks in 30.2 IP. Career 24-9 hurler in the minors with 23 saves.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, TBA, TBA, Blue Jays, Recent draft pick signed with Toronto on July 26; still awaiting minor league placement.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-4 with 30 Ks, 7.64 ERA in 33 IP. Place on 7-day injured list on Tuesday.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .242 with 4 HR, 22 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 30 runs scored.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Remains unbeaten (4-0) with 26 Ks, 3.43 ERA in 21 IP. Back with Hartford after injury rehab assignment in rookie ball where he picked up a W.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .222 with 25 RBI, 22 runs scored and 4 SBs.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-1 with 19 Ks, 2.76 ERA in 16.1 IP. Sent on injury rehab assignment to ACL Cubs before being activated from injured list on Thursday. Logged 3.2 innings of one-hit work with ACL Cubs.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Transferred from 7-day injured list to 60-day injured list on June 25.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Was 4-1 with 4.34 ERA, 30 Ks in 37.1 IP before his release on July 30.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Traded from Padres to Red Sox as part of deal for pitcher Jay Groome. Hitting .224 with 82 runs scored, 6 HR, 52 RBI and 57 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 6-5 with 53 Ks, 2.89 ERA, 3 saves in 62.1 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 3-1 with 43 Ks, 3.40 ERA, save in 42.1 IP. Came off 7-day injured list on Aug. 5.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 4-2 with 2.63 ERA, 53 Ks in 37.2 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 7-0 with 3.97 ERA, 65 Ks in 47.2 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .269 with 48 RBI, 9 HR, 38 runs scored. Came off 7-day injured list (concussion) on Wednesday.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, TBA, TBA, Angels, Recent undrafted free agent signee has not yet been placed yet in farm system.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Rookie, FCL Twins, Twins, Saw his first action of the year with an inning of work on Aug. 5. Hadn’t thrown since last year after suffering herniated disc. Has been on 60-day injured list since last October but activated by Fort Myers on Aug. 5 and sent to injury rehab assignment.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .245 with 40 RBI, 11 HR, 46 runs scored.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .249 with 18 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 44 runs scored. Placed on 7-game injured list on July 5.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Recent free agent signee was placed in rookie ball but hasn’t played yet.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Class-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Hitting .252 with 14 RBI, 16 runs scored. Activated from 7-day injured list on Wednesday.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 2-3 with 30 Ks, 5 saves, 3.60 ERA in 30 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .282 with 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, 2 HR.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 2-3 with 3.90 ERA, 69 Ks in 55.1 IP. Will miss rest of season after being moved from 7-day injured list to full season injured list on Aug. 5.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Sent to injury rehab assignment on July 21 and released on Wednesday.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Has been unreal this season. Is 10-1 with 87 Ks, save, 2.43 ERA in 92.2 IP. Had excellent performance since our last update, logging 13 IP, including 10 K effort in Aug. 4 game.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .320 with 4 HR, 16 runs scored, 14 RBI. Back in Norfolk after injury rehab assignment. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Is 4-1 with 51 Ks, 2.52 ERA in 50 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Hitting .247 with 34 RBI, 33 runs scored, 7 HR, 7 stolen bases.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .256 with 12 HR, 39 RBI, 26 stolen bases and 66 runs scored. Homered in back-to-back games on Aug. 5, 7.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Hitting .247 with 41 stolen bases, 35 RBI and 92 runs scored. Has stolen bases (7) in five consecutive games.