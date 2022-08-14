Gators Breakdown: Four star DL Will Norman commits to Florida

Will Norman becomes Florida's second commit of the day on Saturday.

The Gators hit big on the recruiting trail for the second time on Saturday as four star defensive lineman Will Norman pledges to Florida.

Join David Waters as he breaks down the commitment of the IMG product.

