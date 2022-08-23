Gators Breakdown: Offense rebounds in second scrimmage | Florida schedule analysis

Anthony Richardson had a much cleaner performance in Florida's second scrimmage of the fall.

Florida head coach Billy Napier said he was pleased with what the Gators put “on tape” in the second scrimmage. Part of that progression is the offense taking better care of the ball two weeks before the season opener vs Utah.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles as the two discuss the offensive rebound, injuries, the good, and the bad from the second fall scrimmage. Also, Dave and Will take another look at Florida’s schedule before the season starts.

