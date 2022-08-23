Jaguars trim roster ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Hall (14) runs after a catch with Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) defending during the first half of the NFL football exhibition Hall of Fame Game, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars continue to get their roster into NFL shape.

The team announced its latest round of cuts on Monday, with four of its six moves coming on the offensive side of the ball as the team trimmed its roster from 85 to 79.

Receivers Marvin Hall and Lujuan Winningham had their moments during training camp but weren’t likely to make the team at a surprisingly deep position.

Tight end Grayson Gunter and offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel were also offensive cuts. Outside linebacker Wyatt Ray and cornerback Shabari Davis were among the defensive players waived.

NFL teams have until Tuesday afternoon to trim their rosters from 85 to 80 players. The Jaguars will wrap up their preseason slate this week. They’re scheduled to practice Tuesday at TIAA Bank Field before leaving for two days of joint practices with the Falcons on Wednesday and Thursday. The preseason finale follows on Saturday at Atlanta. It’s unlikely starters will see the field against the Falcons.

The big round of cuts will come next week when teams have to get down to the 53-man limit by Aug. 30. The Jaguars open the regular season on Sept. 11 at Washington.