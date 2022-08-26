Jaguars pick up another kicker, waive QB Jake Luton again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars continued their search for kicking help, claiming Jake Verity off waivers on Friday. The team also waived third-string quarterback Jake Luton for the second time this preseason.

Will Verity be the answer?

Jacksonville now has two kickers on its roster — Verity and James McCourt. The team claimed McCourt off waivers from San Diego on Tuesday. It waived erratic kicker Ryan Santoso the same day.

The kicking situation remains one of the problem spots on Jacksonville. While Santoso had a big leg, his consistency was the issue. He was 3 of 6 with a long of 53 yards in Jacksonville’s three preseason games. Elliott Fry was 2 for 2 on field goals but was injured in the Raiders game and waived after an injury settlement.

Verity hit 6 of 7 field goals during the preseason with the Colts, including four from 40 yards or more.

Luton could return as a practice squad player. The team now has three quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence, CJ Beathard and EJ Perry. The team also waived linebacker Grant Morgan.