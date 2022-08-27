Four takeaways: Devin Lloyd, Tim Jones shine for Jaguars as decisions loom

The Jaguars wrapped up the preseason with a 28-12 loss to the Falcons in Atlanta. Jacksonville finished the regular season with a record of 0-4. More than two dozen Jaguars were announced as not playing and several more never got in the game, including nearly all of the starters and frontline players.

Here are my four biggest takeaways from the game:

Who stood out?

On defense, the standout was Devin Lloyd. The 27th pick of the draft was very active in his first preseason action in an NFL season. Playing in the first half, Lloyd finished with five total tackles and was around the ball as you would want from an inside linebacker. His range was obvious and he got his first taste of the NFL. He’ll be ready to go for the start of the regular season and will start next to Foye Oluokun.

On offense, wide receiver Tim Jones was clearly the standout. He finished the game with three receptions for 103 yards including catches of 49 and 43 yards. He made a strong case to make the Jaguars roster. Jones, Laviska Shenault and Laquon Treadwell were competing for the final spot(s) at wide receiver. Both Shenault and Treadwell had two catches in the game. Treadwell scored a touchdown.

Kicking battle

The Jaguars came into the game with two kickers to choose from, James McCourt and Jake Verity. McCourt made field goals of 54 and 38 yards while Verity missed from 46. McCourt also had three first-half touchbacks. Verity missed from 46 yards out. It would seem to be an easy decision.

Right tackle

Who starts? Jawaan Taylor was listed as not playing before the game. Walker Little was not. Neither played, so perhaps the competition will continue in practice. If the Jaguars decide to go with Taylor as the starter, Little becomes a logical swing tackle, having played both left and right tackle in the NFL. Taylor, on the other hand, has only played on the right side. This position will demand more attention as the season opener approaches.

What’s next?

There will be several roster decisions to be made as well as the decision on the starting kicker and right tackle. Final roster cuts are due by Tuesday and then the Jaguars will begin the process of preparing for the season opener on Sept. 11 against the Washington Commanders.