Jaguars trading wide receiver Laviska Shenault to Panthers

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) catches a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than 24 hours before final cuts are due into the NFL offices, the Jaguars have traded wide receiver Laviska Shenault to the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Monday.

Shenault was believed to be competing for one of two final receiver spots on the roster with Laquon Treadwell and Tim Jones. Treadwell was released Monday before the trade was announced.

Shenault was a second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. He caught 58 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. Last season, his numbers were similar, 63 catches for 619 yards, but he didn’t score a touchdown and was plagued by dropped passes.

After the trade is finalized, the Jaguars will have the following receivers under contract: Marvin Jones, Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, Jamal Agnew, Tim Jones, Jeff Cotton Jr., Kevin Austin and Willie Johnson.

The final cuts are due at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

