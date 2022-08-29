Who makes the cut? Projecting the Jaguars final 53-man roster

Laviska Shenault Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars points to the stands after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars have to get down to the 53-man roster by Tuesday at 4 p.m. That means plenty of cuts are coming. Who will those final 53 be? We take a shot at projecting it. All players listed in alphabetical order.

Quarterback (2)

CJ Beathard, Trevor Lawrence.

Glance: No questions here. The only issue for Beathard has been health as he was dinged up in camp with a lingering groin injury. If he was still unable to go, EJ Perry or another QB from NFL cuts this week would be an option. But It’s Trevor and CJ here. And remember, it’s alphabetical order. Beathard is backing up Lawrence.

Running back (4)

Snoop Conner, Travis Etienne, James Robinson, Mekhi Sargent.

Glance: Conner sticks as a straight-ahead runner to back up Robinson. Sargent gets the nod over Ryquell Armstead, who had a horrendous special teams gaffe in the preseason finale that led to a blocked punt. Etienne, a first-rounder last year, is going to be a fun player to watch develop.

Tight end (4)

Dan Arnold, Evan Engram, Luke Farrell, Chris Manhertz.

Glance: Pederson has made no secret of his preference for active tight ends in the offense. Engram could be positioned for a big, big year.

Wide receiver (6)

Jamal Agnew, Marvin Jones, Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, Laviska Shenault, Laquon Treadwell.

Glance: The most difficult position for my roster projection. Shenault has been a disappointment as a second-round pick, but they’re giving him a chance here, unless he’s somehow dealt this week. Treadwell, a former first-round pick, flashed in 2021 and had a rapport with Lawrence. Tim Jones, who had a great camp, is an unfortunate cut in this scenario. The only way Tim Jones stays is if Shenault or Treadwell goes. Could the Jaguars keep seven wideouts and perhaps three tight ends?

Offensive line (9)

Ben Bartch, Luke Fortner, Walker Little, Brandon Scherff, Cam Robinson, Tyler Shatley, Jawaan Taylor, Badara Traore, Cole Van Lanen.

Glance: Not many surprises here. Pederson has singled out Traore in camp. The loser of the Little-Taylor battle at right tackle will still offer significant help should injuries happen. Fortner, a rookie, will start at center. Will Richardson is the odd man out here. He’s been injured. Positional versatility is a big word here.

Cornerback (6)

Montaric Brown, Tyson Campbell, Chris Claybrooks, Shaquill Griffin, Tre Herndon, Darious Williams.

Glance: Campbell has been fun to watch throughout camp. The light came on in the second half of last season and he’s been solid. Williams, the Creekside High graduate who signed with the team in free agency, didn’t play in the preseason due to recovery from shoulder surgery. Brown, a rookie, makes the 53.

Safety (4)

Andre Cisco, Rudy Ford, Rayshawn Jenkins, Andrew Wingard.

Glance: Easy group here. Cisco is ready for a lead role. Ford and Wingard will also contribute on special teams.

Outside linebacker (4)

Josh Allen, K’Lavon Chaisson, De’Shaan Dixon, Travon Walker.

Glance: Walker and Allen are going to be fun to watch. Chaisson is a disappointment as a former first-round pick but the team likely gives him another year to show that he’s an NFL talent. I’ve got the undrafted free agent Dixon from Norfolk State over Jamir Jones here.

Linebacker (4)

Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Foyesade Oluokun, Shaquille Quarterman.

Glance: Quarterman could have been squeezed out after the team beefed up through the draft and paid Oluokun big in free agency. But he’s had a good camp. How good can this group be? We didn’t see Lloyd until the preseason finale.

Defensive line (7)

Folorunso Fatukasi, Adam Gotsis, DaVon Hamilton, Arden Key, Roy Robertson-Harris, Dawuane Smoot, Jay Tufele.

Glance: Key had an excellent preseason and camp and looks to be one of the team’s sneaky good free agent additions. Tufele played his way back into the mix. Thought about an eighth linemen here (Israel Antwine) but the numbers didn’t work.

Kicker (1)

James McCourt

Long snapper (1)

Ross Matiscik

Punter (1)

Logan Cooke

Glance: The only fluctuation here could be if the team finds another kicker following cuts that it wants to replace McCourt with.