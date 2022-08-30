85º

Jaguars cuts: Recent draft picks Jay Tufele, Gregory Junior among team’s final cuts

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Jay Tufele (97) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars finalized their roster on Tuesday afternoon, with the most notable cuts coming on the defensive line and in the secondary. The team released cornerback and seventh-round draft pick Gregory Junior and defensive lineman Jay Tufele, a fourth-round selection last year.

Also waived were undrafted free agent receiver Kevin Austin Jr., receiver Jeff Cotton and third-string quarterback EJ Perry.

The team’s roster now stands at 54 players. It has to be down to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

With the roster now nearly set, that means undrafted players Tim Jones (receiver) and Josh Thompson (cornerback) have beaten the odds and made the roster.

Tufele’s release was arguably the biggest surprise. He was the 106th overall pick last season, but played in just four games as a rookie due to injury.

Jaguars cuts Tuesday

DL Israel Antwine (Waived)

WR Kevin Austin Jr. (Waived)

OLB Rashod Berry (Waived)

WR Jeff Cotton Jr. (Waived)

CB Xavier Crawford (Waived)

OL Coy Cronk (Waived)

OL Nick Ford (Waived)

WR Willie Johnson (Waived/Injured)

CB Gregory Junior (Waived)

S Ayo Oyelola (Waived)

QB E.J. Perry (Waived)

TE Gerrit Prince (Waived)

DT Jay Tufele (Waived)

OL Darryl Williams (Waived)

DT Raequan Williams (Waived/Injured)

