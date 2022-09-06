Gators Breakdown: Even after Gators big win, Napier ‘hopeful’ to see improvement vs Kentucky

After a big victory vs Utah, Billy Napier wants to stress the importance of improvement.

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier is pretty straightforward when assessing his team after their big win against Utah. “The Gators have a lot of work to do” moving forward, Napier says.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to look back at the big win vs the Utes and where Napier wants to see marked improvement for his squad ahead of Kentucky.

