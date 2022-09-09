Jacksonville Jaguars rank among NFL teams with cheapest tickets

(Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Fans celebrate with Jacksonville Jaguars players after wide receiver Jamal Agnew ran back an Arizona Cardinals missed field goal for a 109-yard touchdown return during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that’s something good — right?

Catching a game at TIAA Bank is one of the most affordable experiences in the NFL.

Now $300 may sound like a lot, but it really is a deal for someone looking to see a pro game in person.

Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending NFL games at each stadium by adding up ticket prices, parking spots, food and drinks.

This is the “bargain basement ticket option” that’s being calculated:

The average for 4 tickets at a Jaguars game is $220

Parking in one of the stadium lots would cost you around $15 on average

If your game plan includes grabbing a drink — plan on paying $23 for two beers

Two 20-ounce sodas come out to $10

And 4 hot dogs ring up at $25

Based on those calculations and those purchases — your game-day experience would cost you $293, which is the second cheapest out of all 32 teams, according to Bookies.

The average cost to attend an NFL game with those targeted purchases is $536 and some change for four people.

According to the website, the only other team with a cheaper GameDay experience is the Arizona Cardinals. The most expensive would be the San Francisco 49ers where a family of four could expect to spend more than $1,000.

Click here to see the full study.