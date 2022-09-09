Local MLB update: JU’s Baumann gets quick trip to bigs in loss for Orioles

(Julio Cortez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Mike Baumann throws a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Checking in on how players with area ties are doing in Major League Baseball in 2022. Stats are through Sept,. 7 games.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .230 with 12 HR, 50 runs scored and 52 RBI.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 4.24 ERA, 63 Ks in 57.1 IP.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Called to bigs on Sept. 5 and sent back down a day later after taking a loss with 5 IP against the Blue Jays. Is 1-3 with 4.76 ERA, 11 Ks in 17 IP this season in the bigs. Back in Triple-A where he’s 2-6.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 3-8 with 4.37 ERA with 119 Ks in 138 IP.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .235 with 40 RBI, 7 HR, 37 runs scored.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Is 5-6 with 3.96 ERA, 77 Ks in 88.2 IP.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .249 with 54 RBI, 15 HR, 58 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 2-1 with 4.65 ERA, 40 Ks in 31 IP.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .301 with 22 HR, 66 RBI and 60 runs scored. Another good week. Belted a couple homers since our last week.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Is 2-2 with 26 Ks, 4.15 ERA in 21.2 IP. Was put on 60-day injured list on Thursday with calf muscle strain.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list with hamstring strain after going on it May 7. Hitting .233 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in late April and underwent Tommy John surgery, putting him out for the season. Was 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 8 Ks in 10 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .267 with 5 HR, 43 runs scored and 31 RBI this season.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Was hitless in 3 at-bats before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .202 with 58 runs scored, 25 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 10-9 with 134 Ks, 3.33 ERA in 173 IP.