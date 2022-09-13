News4JAX Super 10: Bartram, Creekside, Fleming Island move up in Week 4 rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season.

New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Super 10 football rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (3-0), 1M

Last week: d. North Florida Educational. 40-6.

This week: vs. Bolles (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Conquerors had no trouble in their district opener last week. RBs Treyaun Webb and Darnell Rogers and QB Colin Hurley will get their biggest test of the season this week against Bolles. The Conquerors are 5-6 all-time against Bolles but have lost the last two meetings in in lopsided fashion.

2. (3) Bartram Trail (3-0), 4S

Last week: d. Daytona Beach Mainland 17-3.

This week: at Tallahassee Lincoln (3-0), Thursday.

Notable: Defense has been the theme at Bartram this year, with the Bears locking down Ponte Vedra in Week 1 (13-7) and handling Mainland last week. Big showdown this week against the unbeaten Trojans.

3. (4) Fleming Island (3-0), 4S

Last week: d. Nease, 19-14.

This week: vs. Oakleaf (2-1)*.

Notable: The Golden Eagles got tested last week against the Panthers and pulled through to win their most challenging game to date. RB Sam Singleton (291 rushing yards, 5 TDs) and QB Cibastian Broughton (451 passing yards, 6 TDs) have steered the offense. LB Abram Wright (20 tackles, 6 TFL) is the headliner on a very good defense.

4. (5) Creekside (3-0), 4S

Last week: d. Glynn Academy, 21-20.

This week: vs. Gainesville Buchholz (2-0)*.

Notable: The Knights used a dominant 3-TD effort by RB Nicky Williams (501 rushing yards, 10 TDs this season) to edge Glynn Academy in the Border Classic. Arguably their most challenging game of the season awaits this week in their district opener against the Bobcats.

5. (2) Bolles (2-1), 2M

Last week: lost to Brunswick, 20-3.

This week: at (1) Trinity Christian (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bulldogs played well enough on defense to win against the Pirates but turnovers were a killer. They get another big challenge this week against the top-ranked Conquerors.

6. (6) Jackson (2-1), 2M

Last week: d. Fletcher, 13-10, OT.

This week: vs. Spruce Creek (1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: They keep on winning. The Tigers edged Fletcher last week and remain in the conversation to win the Gateway Conference. They’ve got another challenging team this week when the Hawks visit Main Street.

7. (7) Baker County (2-0), 2S

Last week: d. Richmond Hill, 35-32.

This week: vs. Baldwin (2-1, 1-0)*.

Notable: Cam Smith had a career game in the Border Classic. Ten touches, 336 yards and three TDs. That was the breakout showing of the season for Baker County. They open district play this week against the Indians.

8. (8) White (2-1), 2M

Last week: d. Englewood, 36-13.

This week: at Parker (1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Commanders cooled off the previously unbeaten Rams last week. They’ve got a rugged schedule over the next month, starting with a visit to the Braves this week. Parker struggles on offense but has a tough defense that will challenge White’s assortment of offensive stars.

9. (9) Raines (2-1), 2M

Last week: d. Sandalwood, 14-8.

This week: Off.

Notable: A very good defensive effort by the Vikings, including a stand near the goal line where JaMari Whitehead recovered a fumble at the 1 to deny Sandalwood a shot at a win. They’re off this week before a trip to Trinity Catholic next week.

10. (10) Mandarin (2-1), 4M

Last week: d. Riverside, 28-6.

This week: at Atlantic Coast (0-3), 6:30 p.m.*

Notable: The Mustangs handled previously unbeaten Riverside and now segue into district play. The rival Stingrays are sliding but this matchup is always a good one.

Dropped out

None.

On the bubble

Baldwin (1-1, 2S); Bishop Kenny (3-0, 2M); Bradford (2-0, 2S); Flagler Palm Coast (2-0, 3S); Fletcher (1-2, 3M); Oakleaf (2-1, 4S); Riverside (2-1, 2M); Sandalwood (1-2, 4M); St. Augustine (1-2, 3S); Union County (1-1, Class 1A); University Christian (3-0, 1M).

Week 4 schedule, Florida

All games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Thursday, Sept. 15

Bartram Trail (3-0) at Tallahassee Lincoln (3-0)

Clay (1-2) at Gainesville (0-3)*

Friday, Sept. 16

Baldwin (2-1, 1-0) at Baker County (1-0, 0-0)*

Bolles (2-1) at Trinity Christian (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Bradford (2-0) at Gainesville Eastside (2-0)

Cedar Creek Christian (2-0) at Bishop Snyder (2-1)

Christ’s Church (0-2) at University Christian (3-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Eagle’s View (0-2) at St. Joseph (1-2)

Fernandina Beach (1-2) at Interlachen (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

First Coast (1-1) at Riverside (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher (1-2) at Nease (0-3)

Fort White (1-2) at Hamilton County (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz (2-0) at Creekside (3-0)*

Hollis Christian (0-3) at Bishop Kenny (3-0)

Impact Christian (1-1) at Keystone Heights (0-2)

Lafayette (2-1) at Hilliard (2-1)

Madison County (2-1) at Columbia (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin (2-1) at Atlantic Coast (0-3), 6:30 p.m.*

Matanzas (1-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-0)

Melbourne (2-1) at Orange Park (1-2)

Oakleaf (2-1) at Fleming Island (3-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Ponte Vedra (0-2) at Middleburg (0-3)

Providence (1-2, 0-0) at NFEI (2-1, 0-1)*

Ribault (2-1) at Westside (1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (1-2) at Tocoi Creek (2-1)

St. Augustine (1-2) at Menendez (2-1)*

Spruce Creek (1-2) at Jackson (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-3) at Paxon (0-3), 6:30 p.m.

Union County (1-1) at Gainesville PK Yonge (0-1)

West Nassau (1-2) at Episcopal (2-0)

West Oaks (0-2) at Young Kids in Motion (1-1)

White (2-1) at Parker (1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Wildwood (2-1) at Suwannee (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Wolfson (1-2) at Harvest Community (2-0)

Zarephath Academy (1-2) at Lakeland Victory Christian (1-2)

Saturday. Sept. 17

Yulee (2-1) at Tradition Prep (0-2)

Off: Beachside, Crescent City, Englewood, Palatka, Raines, Sandalwood.

Week 5 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 16

Islands (0-4) at Brunswick (3-0)

Pierce County (3-0) at Charlton County (3-1)

Somerset Academy (2-1) at Camden County (2-2)

Off: Glynn Academy, Ware County.